Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Shares Up 8.4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $154.49 and last traded at $157.06. Approximately 12,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 55,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.85.

The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Standex International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.80.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

