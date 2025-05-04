Stifel Canada Comments on CGI Group’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS.
