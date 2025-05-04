Stifel Canada Comments on CGI Group’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

Posted by on May 4th, 2025

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIBFree Report) – Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for CGI Group (TSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.