Stifel Canada Comments on CGI Group’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.