Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $538.63 million for the quarter. Sun Communities has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.220 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.060 EPS.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.73.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.70.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

