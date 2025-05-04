Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tanger were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tanger alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 282,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tanger by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 139.29%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.