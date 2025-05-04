TD Securities Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$41.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

First National Financial Announces Dividend

TSE:FN opened at C$37.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.15 and a 1-year high of C$45.10.

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.78%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 24,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.34 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,270.64. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

Featured Stories

