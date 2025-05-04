Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNZ

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

TSE:TNZ opened at C$15.07 on Thursday. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.20. The company has a market cap of C$421.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.28 and a beta of 1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.