Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
