The Pennant Group (PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $926.73 million, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

