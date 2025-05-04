Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $44.21 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

