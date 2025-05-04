Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 214,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

TPHD stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $278.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

