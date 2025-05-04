Top Airline Stocks To Watch Now – May 2nd

Get alerts:

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, and RTX are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is air transportation, including passenger airlines, cargo carriers, and regional operators. Their market performance is highly sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, labor costs, travel demand, regulatory changes and economic cycles. Investors often view airline stocks as cyclical assets that can offer growth during travel booms but carry elevated risk during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 39,146,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,154,985. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE:DAL traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,774. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

