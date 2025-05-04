Top Metaverse Stocks To Research – May 2nd

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Future FinTech Group, PowerUp Acquisition, and Everbright Digital are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve building, operating or supporting virtual worlds and related technologies—often encompassing VR/AR hardware and software, gaming platforms, social networking in immersive environments, digital assets and blockchain services. These firms provide the infrastructure, content and tools that enable persistent, interactive digital spaces where users can work, play and transact. Investing in metaverse stocks offers exposure to the potential growth of virtual economies and next-generation online experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $114.13. 110,246,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,633,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $305.01. The company had a trading volume of 627,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.45. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a 1-year low of $275.01 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.82. 179,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.36. 164,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,416. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Shares of Future FinTech Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 221,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Future FinTech Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PWUP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 574,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of NASDAQ EDHL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 47,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,722. Everbright Digital has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

