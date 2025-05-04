Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Today – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company, Berry Global Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, AbbVie, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the pharmaceutical industry’s growth potential, which is driven by factors such as drug approvals, patent expirations, clinical trial results, and healthcare regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $31.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $825.81. 4,222,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $826.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $816.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,809,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.49. 6,517,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $4.68 on Friday, reaching $198.02. 3,430,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,553,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

