Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Quanta Services, Southern, and Bank of New York Mellon are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate, distribute or develop energy from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. By investing in these equities, shareholders seek exposure to the growth potential and environmental benefits of the global shift away from fossil fuels. Their performance is often influenced by government incentives, technological advances and changing energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.99. 2,205,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $74.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE BK traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Featured Articles