TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $300.16 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.04. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

