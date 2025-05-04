TrueBlue (TBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $362.37 million for the quarter. TrueBlue has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrueBlue Trading Up 1.1 %

TBI opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TBI

Insider Activity

In other TrueBlue news, CEO Taryn R. Owen acquired 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,696.08. This represents a 3.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Schweihs bought 10,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,943.75. The trade was a 6.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,235 shares of company stock worth $151,271. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.