TSE:POW FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

POW has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.13.

TSE POW opened at C$51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.08 and a 52-week high of C$52.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.92.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

