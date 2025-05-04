United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Cut to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

UPS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

