VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 130.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 175,390 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DAPP stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $157.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

