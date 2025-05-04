Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Short Interest Up 23.0% in April

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Veralto Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $95.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Veralto has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $3,223,740 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Veralto by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.10.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

