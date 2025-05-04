Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.91. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.
WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.46.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL stock opened at $150.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14. Welltower has a one year low of $95.86 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after buying an additional 1,354,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
