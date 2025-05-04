Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NYSE SR opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

