Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $479,000 Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 165,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 357,455 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 477,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,723 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTI opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTI. StockNews.com upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. D. Boral Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

