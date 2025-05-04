Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

