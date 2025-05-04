Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 55,086 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marcus were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 407,500.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.51 million, a PE ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.69%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

