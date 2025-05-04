What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for IRWD Q3 Earnings?

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

IRWD opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

