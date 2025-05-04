William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Starbucks Earnings

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.72.

SBUX stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

