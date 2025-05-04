William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SMG Earnings

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.96. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -550.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $810,543.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,432,151 shares in the company, valued at $898,073,615.86. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,748.54. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,453,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 264,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $39,434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 286,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

