Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading 22.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 13,693,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,606,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares in the company, valued at $779,075.43. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 43,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

