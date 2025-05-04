Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives $14.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Zura Bio stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.05. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
