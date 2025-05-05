16,513 Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $70.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

