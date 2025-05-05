212,776 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 212,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.72 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.92%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.