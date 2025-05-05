35,620 Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,720,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelyst Trading Up 4.5 %

GEAR opened at $20.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

