42,074 Shares in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0718 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

