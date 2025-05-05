57,843 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTOS. Baird R W lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.83. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.11.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $422.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.