88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,027,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 9,359,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,942,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EEENF opened at $0.00 on Monday. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

