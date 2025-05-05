Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.97.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $24,475,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,644,418.70. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $90,706.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,914 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,416.12. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,960,385 shares of company stock valued at $267,493,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

