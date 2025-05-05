Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.87. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.89.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 207.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

