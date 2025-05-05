Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 138.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 430,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

ALEX stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

