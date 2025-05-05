Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC

Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 88,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

