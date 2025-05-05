Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Ambac Financial Group worth $34,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AMBC opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.86. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

