AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $626.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The company had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

