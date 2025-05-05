ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 685,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,799.20. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,164.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

