Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9,145.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 97,642 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,611. The trade was a 16.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $702.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

