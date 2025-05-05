ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Position Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARR. B. Riley upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

