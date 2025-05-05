ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ASM International Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $504.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.85. ASM International has a 12-month low of $372.61 and a 12-month high of $813.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.82.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.12). ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $955.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

