Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $38,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,098,475.92. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total transaction of $475,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,033,945.06. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,786 shares of company stock valued at $62,156,182 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $208.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.