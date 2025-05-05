Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $132.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $62,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,725. The trade was a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,747,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,198,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 330,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 236,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,391.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.