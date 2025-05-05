Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Update

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 623,717 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,100,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

AXSM stock opened at $112.21 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.87.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

