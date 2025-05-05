Barclays PLC Acquires 835 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,179.68. This trade represents a 4.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,453.73. The trade was a 31.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

