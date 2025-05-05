Barclays PLC Buys 26,790 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.90.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

